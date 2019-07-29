Bersatu S’wak: State leadership to be established once ROS approves registration of 12 divisions

KUCHING: Parti Pribumi Bersatu (Bersatu) Sarawak hopes to establish its state leadership once the Registrar of Society (ROS) approves the registration of the 12 divisions that it applied for, said Bersatu Sarawak interim secretary Jaziri Alkaf Suffian.

He said they received a strong support and commitment from the party central to establish Bersatu Sarawak because there is a need and support from the ground.

“Based on what the ground is saying, the party central has now acknowledged and want to proceed with the establishment of Bersatu leadership in the state.

“With (the establishment) hopefully Bersatu Sarawak will given a bigger role in Bersatu central,” he told reporters following a first-time closed door meeting between Bersatu Sarawak leaders with party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin earlier today.

According to Jaziri, ROS had approved six divisions so far namely Santubong, Stampin, Sri Aman, Saratok, Kota Samarahan and Bintulu, while another six was still in the process of approval.

“There will be three phases (in forming divisions). Sarawak is a unique state in its political (landscape) so there is no rush to form all divisions.

“We will take it step by step. We do it strategically and properly through the support of the people,” he said.