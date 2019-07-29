Cock fighting still illegal in Sabah, viral photo alleging CM approved license confirmed fake

KOTA KINABALU: Cock fighting is still illegal in Sabah as the viral photo alleging that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal had approved the licence for the blood sport has been confirmed fake.

“The Chief Minister has never approved any gambling and cock fighting in Sabah,” said his Political Secretary Jo-Anna Sue Henley Rampas in a statement today.

Jo-Anna who is also the Finance Minister’s Political Secretary, said the photo was edited by irresponsible quarters who used the logos of the State Library, Immigration Department, Home Ministry, Parti Warisan Sabah and the National Registration Department (NRD) in the backdrop.

She said the actual photo was taken during a press conference by the Chief Minister, Education and Innovation Minister, Assistant Education and Innovation Minister and the State Library Director at the launching of the Tanjung Aru library on July 25.

“I urge the public not to believe or make viral the issue which is not true as it will cause confusion and tarnish the reputation of the state government’s and administration and the country in general.