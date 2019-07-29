Fairy Cave, rock climbing attraction for extreme sports enthusiasts in Sarawak

KUCHING: The uniqueness of a rock structure found in Gua Pari Pari or also known as the Fairy Cave, makes it a compulsory stop for a rock climbing adventure club, known as the ‘Monster Climber’, every weekend.

Club representative, Mohd Syawalluddin Bujang, 32, said the club members, being enthusiasts of extreme sports, found the structure of the rock very challenging, which made it more exciting for them.

“There are hundreds of routes to get up the rock, and each route have varying degree of difficulty,” he said.

He said that each route was named after the first person to climb up that route as a tribute to him.

Mohd Syawalluddin said besides looking for adventure, the club’s s main goal was also to attract lovers of extreme sports from outside Sarawak to come and feel the difference of the Fairy Cave rock climbing experience.

“Many climbers from overseas such as Germany and France were impressed by the structure of this cave stalagmite and described the climbing routes as some of the most difficult ones they have tried,” he told Bernama in an interview during the Fairy Cave Festival here yesterday.

Meanwhile, Mohd Syawalluddin said the safety aspect of rock climbing was also taken seriously by the club.

“All of the equipment for climbing, such as ropes, shoes, hooks and helmets are well maintained and will be checked carefully before we start the activity,” he said.

He said that the Ministry of Youth and Sports had assisted the club in getting the equipment during the early days of his involvement in this extreme sports.

Fairy Cave is a limestone cave located in Krokong, Bau, about 30 kilometers from Kuching. — Bernama