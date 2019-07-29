Federal govt to set up security post at Telok Melano in Lundu

KUCHING: The federal government has agreed to set up a security post at Telok Melano in Lundu.

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin when revealing this, said the federal cabinet had recently decided to include the proposed setting up of such post under the 12th Malaysia Plan.

He said Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg had been informed of the federal cabinet’s decision.

“We see there is a need for proper security post to be set up at Telok Melano following the completion of the Pan Borneo Highway.

“We want to make sure that there is only one entry point. In fact, there is already some communication between the people from both countries in area now, so we want to formalise it for security, economic and other reasons,” he said when approached by reporters after he paid a courtesy call on the Chief Minister at the latter’s office at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Muhyiddin said the federal cabinet had decided to set up the new border post at Telok Melano with the support from the Sarawak government.

The Chief Minister, he said, had agreed and supported the proposal for the benefits of the people in Sarawak and assured that the Sarawak government had allocated the site for the proposed project.

He also thanked the Sarawak government for its generosity to contribute RM9 million for the implementation of the proposed project, of which RM500,000 had been disbursed to start the initial work.

“Several federal and state agencies would be involved in the planning and implementation of the proposed border post that would be equipped with the necessary infrastructure and facilities including the immigration complex,” he said.

Muhyiddin said he was informed that there was already an access route at Telok Melano but there is no immigration control post, which is important for Malaysia in terms of security.

He said the federal government would also renew cross-border agreement with Indonesia so that the setting up of the Telok Melano security post could benefit the people from both countries.