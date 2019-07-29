Four students, civil servant held in drug operation

KOTA KINABALU: Three secondary school students, a private college student and a civil servant were among 74 people roped in for drug offences during a police operation.

The week-long operation also saw the district police seize drugs with a market value of more than RM900,000, said district police chief ACP Habibi Majinji.

“Our success in this operation was the four arrests under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drug Act 1952 for trafficking in dangerous drugs and we seized drugs worth a total of RM930,883.50,” he said, adding that the drugs seized were 5951.49 grams of syabu, 33 grams of marijuana, 747 grams of ketamin and 145 grams of Eramin 5 pills.

Habibi in a statement yesterday said the operation from July 20 to 25 was conducted in Likas, Kampung Delima and Kampung Lobou in Menggatal.

Those arrested were aged between 15 and 56, he said, adding that 61 were locals while the rest were foreigners.

Among those picked up were three secondary school students, a private college student and a civil servant.

According to Habibi, of the 74 individuals, five committed offence under the drug supply and distribution category, 14 for drug possession and 55 for failing their urine test.

“Our operation will continue as we want to identify, weed out and take action against syndicate members as well as eradicate drug distribution and drug abuse, especially among the youths and youngsters,” he said.

The district police, Habibi said, encourage the public to assist in their war against drugs and related activities by providing information through their hotline at 088529220 or Facebook page.