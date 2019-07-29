GPS’ political isolation hurting Sarawak, says Muhyiddin

KUCHING: Sarawakians need to realise that the current state government under Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is not doing Sarawak any favours by isolating itself politically from the rest of the country.

According to Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia deputy president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, the decision by the four parties that made up the former Barisan Nasional (BN) Sarawak coalition, to abandon BN and rebrand themselves as GPS was a step backwards which will only hinder the state’s development.

Speaking during a Sarawak Day dinner celebration hosted by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak at a hotel here last night, the Home Affairs Minister commented that there was a need for the Sarawak government to be cooperative with the federal government – something he felt GPS was not doing at the moment.

“A big state like Sarawak needs all the help it can get. Everyone knows that Sarawak is a big state and I believe if Sarawakians put their trust in the Pakatan Harapan government, then Sarawak will be a better state than it is right now in terms of development,” he said.

Muhyiddin reckoned that in order for Sarawak to progress further in terms of

development, the people would need to vote in a new state government come the next state election.

‘The current attitude of the GPS government towards the federal government is just depriving the state of Sarawak from more development.

“The federal government knows that Sarawakians only want to see their state develop and the federal government can help the state develop – nothing more than that.”

He assured that the federal government understands very clearly that Sarawak is an integral part of Malaysia and in no way would Putrajaya ‘mistreat’ the state or its people.

Realising the fact that only Sarawakians can decide their own fate, he said he hoped that Sarawakians would choose the right government in the coming state election.

“If Sarawakians want a state government that has a good relation with the federal government, then PH is definitely the right choice for Sarawakians in the coming state election.”