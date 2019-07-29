New born baby found in rubbish bin

PENAMPANG: The remains of a new born baby girl was found among food scraps in a rubbish bin at a housing estate here yesterday morning.

District police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the baby still had its umbilical cord attached.

The discovery was made about 10.20am by a female employee who was tasked with sorting out the rubbish at the residential area, he said.

“She initially thought that the red plastic bag she found among the food scraps in the bin contained a chicken. But when she opened it, she was shocked to find that it was the body of a dead baby inside,” Haris said.

She informed the security guard of the finding before calling the police, said Haris, adding that a team from the police headquarters’ Forensic Unit and a medical officer from the Queen Elizabeth Hospital rushed to the location.

“Sadly, the medical officer confirmed that the baby was already lifeless. The remains have been taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital for post-mortem to determine the cause of death,” Haris said.

Police urged those who have any information about the baby dumping to contact the nearest police station.

The case is being investigated under Section 318 of the Penal Code.