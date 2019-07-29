Primary 1 pupils to have 20 periods of learning in English from next year – Manyin

SERIAN: From January next year, Primary 1 pupils in about 900 primary schools across Sarawak will be the first batch to be exposed to 20 periods of learning in English per week.

According to Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Dato Sri Michael Manyin, these schools are scheduled to implement the use of English to teach Mathematics and Science subjects.

He explains that these 20 periods comprise 10 periods of English Language lessons, six periods of teaching of Mathematics and four periods of teaching Science in English.

“A total of 2,873 teachers are to be trained to teach Science and Mathematics in English starting next month. The State Cabinet has approved my proposal for RM11 million to be used to train the teachers and buy learning and teaching materials.

“The Sarawak government is coming up with its own funds for this programme – not the federal government,” he said during the closing ceremony of a three-day UPSR Camp for schools under Tebedu constituency, at Balai Tayung Langui, Kampung Pichin yesterday.

Manyin also called upon teachers and parents to support this programme, slated for the long-term benefit of Sarawak.

He also said the younger generation should by now be encouraged to speak and write more in English.

“I believe by the end of Primary 6, the pupils (involved in this programme) would be able to confidently speak and communicate in English. If possible, teachers should not penalise students on grammatical mistakes when the students attempt to speak English; instead, praise them for trying. ’Gasak aja’ (just try your best), soon you will improve. As long as you speak English, friends will follow,” said Manyin.

On another matter, he brought to the attention of the audience a recent news report quoting Entrepreneur Development Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Redzuan Yusof as saying about 70 per cent of fresh graduates today failed to get jobs due to several factors including not possessing the right or marketable qualifications. As such, he reminded teachers and other educators to prepare their students for the jobs and requirements needed for digital economy and Industrial Revolution (IR) 4.0.

“Therefore you must guide our boys and girls to develop the interest in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) subjects,” he said.

Also present at the function were former Serian MP Dato Sri Dominic Dago, acting Serian Education officer Richard Banter, Tebedu District officer Raymond Achen and Serian District Council secretary Constantine Jonas Noeb.