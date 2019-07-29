Sandakan student wins vehicle in MAGGi contest

PENAMPANG: “I got a free vehicle!” squealed Nurin Athilah Mohd Azium after she was announced as Sabah’s Jom Masak and Menang Bersama MAGGI grand prize winner at ITCC Mall here yesterday.

The 19-year-old STPM student from Sandakan secured the top spot after sending seven entry forms to MAGGI and drove home a RM136,000 Limited Edition Isuzu D-Max X-Series.

She beat Kota Kinabalu housewife Zuhanita Johari, 32, who sent some 100 forms to MAGGI, and received the RM5000 second runner-up cash prize, and Royal Malaysian Air Force support engineer Muhamad Rusli Jaafar, a 32-year-old from Kedah now based in Labuan, who won the RM3000 third runner-up cash prize after sending only two entry forms to gain a grand finale spot.

The contest, which ran from May 1 to June 30, received more than 137,000 entries from Sabah.

“This is the fifth edition of this contest and more than 10,000 Sabahans have participated in and enhanced the MAGGI roadshow program held in Kota Kinabalu, Sandakan, Tawau, Beaufort, Kota Marudu and Keningau,” said MAGGI Malaysia Consumer Marketing manager Ivy Tan Link Cheh.

“MAGGI has held many events for the local community, such as cooking demonstrations, cooking contests and organizing various events in Sabah in an effort to build closer relationships with our customers.

“This year’s edition of the MAGGI Let’s Cook and Win Together contest marks another milestone for MAGGI as we have recorded over 137,000 entries from Sabah, demonstrating how well this contest has been received among our loyal customers and how well Sabahans love MAGGI products that are special, easy to prepare and delicious,” she added during the event.

Assistant Education and Innovation Minister and Moyog assemblywoman Jenifer Lasimbang was the guest-of-honor of the grand finale.

Nestle Products Sdn Bhd Sabah-Brunei general sales and operations manager Quek Teng Hiong, representative for Assistant Law and Native Affairs Minister Jannie Lasimbang, Flora Mobilik, Harrisons Trading Sabah Sdn Bhd general sales manager Alex Yap, Bataras ITCC general manager Ng Thai Lai were also at the event.

Other prizes up for grabs throughout the contest period were kitchen appliances worth more than RM13,500 as weekly prizes and petrol cards worth RM100 for every 1000th qualified entry.

Jom Masak and Menang Bersama MAGGI contest, an annual event first held in 2015, is organized in conjunction with Sabah and Sarawak’s Hari Kaamatan and Gawai Dayak celebrations in line with MAGGI’s objective to engage and reward individuals and families for their continuous support over the years.

MAGGI corporate executive chef Abdul Muluk Rambli delighted visitors during the finale period, July 27 to 28 at the mall, with his cooking demo and easy-to-follow recipes for local and culinary favorites.

Visitors also got to put their spicy food tolerance to the test in the MAGGI Pedas Gila Challenge, a mini speed-eating contest which challenged participants to finish their MAGGI Pedas Giler Mi Goreng bowls in Tom Yummz and Ayam Bakar flavors.