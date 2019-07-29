Search for two missing S’wakian soldiers temporarily suspended

KUCHING: The search for two Sarawakian soldiers who went missing while on duty in Pulau Perak, Kedah on July 19 has been temporarily suspended.

Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu said the efforts to find the members of the armed forces by the three military branches were halted last Friday, as no new leads were discovered.

“The search (for the two personnel) has been temporarily suspended since last Friday until we get new leads,” he told reporters during a working visit to the Penrissen Camp, here, today.

Mohamad Sabu was commenting on the disappearance of Corporal David Edmund Rapi, 39 of Dalat and Lance Corporal Moses Logers, 25, of Bau, during the operation codenamed ‘Op Pejarak’ in Pulau Perak.

Meanwhile, a total of RM50 million had been approved by the federal government for the implementation of Armed Forces Family Homes (RKAT) throughout the country this year.

As for Penrissen Camp, the cost of upgrading and renovating RKAT at Block G30 and G31 is RM3.2 million and the works are expected to be completed in 52 weeks or June 12, 2020.

Mohamad hoped that the allocation will be increased every year so that his ministry will be able to provide more facilities to the members of armed forces and their families.

At the same time, the upgrading of the armed forces clinic and dental clinic to a polyclinic which costed RM28.5 million is now 70 per cent completed.

When completed, the polyclinic will be able to accommodate around 25,000 patients, besides providing health services such as dialysis, in-patient ward, surgical ward, X-Ray unit, rehabilitation, pharmacy unit and dental clinic for the armed forces personnel and their families.