SP Setia outlook remains stable on strong unbilled sales, overseas contribution

KUCHING: SP Setia Bhd’s (SP Setia) outlook remains stable, premised on its strong unbilled sales and contribution from its projects overseas.

In a report, the research team at AmInvestment Bank Bhd (AmInvestment) said it maintained its ‘buy’ call on the stock. It commented: “We believe the outlook for SP Setia remains stable premised on its strong unbilled sales of RM10.95 billion and overseas contribution beginning 2020.”

Despite the lacklustre property market in Malaysia, the research team noted that SP Setia believed that demand remained strong for owner-occupied landed residential properties in established township.

“The company’s most recent launches, Setia Safiro Phase A1 and Setia Mayuri Phase 1 were sold out during their launches in July 2019. Meanwhile, the launch of Clarino double-storey terrace houses priced from RM649,000 in the mature township of Alam Impian in March 2019 achieved a strong take-up rate of 98 per cent within a month,” it said.

SP Setia also planned to launch projects with gross development value (GDV) worth approximately RM6.8 billion in FY19, focusing mainly in the Klang Valley and Johor. The company is maintaining its sales target of RM5.65 billion for FY19.

Of note, SP Setia has launched projects worth RM339 million in GDV up to 1QFY19, comprising mainly landed residential properties.

“The company recorded new sales of RM718 million in 1QFY19, whereby 94 per cent were derived from local projects,” AmInvestment said.

As for the 40 per cent stake in its JV Battersea project, the research team pointed out that demand of the residential units has been encouraging with sales of 120 million pounds over the past 12 months.

“Phase 2 (residential), comprising 255 units of apartments, has a GDV of approximately RM3.8 billion and is expected to be completed by the end of 2020. Revenue profit recognition is expected from 4QFY20 onwards.

“So far, more than 90 per cent of Phase 2 residential properties have been sold,” it added.

“FY19 earnings will be driven by higher sales due to the stamp duty waiver, inventory clearing efforts and lower interest expenses as a result of repayment of borrowings from the sale of Battersea Phase 2 commercial assets.

“We are maintaining our FY19 to FY21 net profit forecasts at RM352.9 million, RM402.8 million and RM462.0 million respectively; and our fair value is unchanged at RM2.39 per share,” it said.