Tawau Hospital gets RM20,000 allocation from MP

TAWAU: Tawau member of parliament Datuk Christina Liew announced an allocation of about RM20,000 from her MP Fund to meet the immediate needs of Tawau Hospital.

She made the announcement after a working visit to the hospital, accompanied by its director, Dr Norlimah Arsad and deputy director, Dr Azman Ibrahim on Sunday afternoon.

“I am contributing three air-conditioning units (one for the radiology room on the Specialist Polyclinic ground floor) and two for the endoscopy room housed at the old hospital block first floor) for the benefit of staff and patients,” Liew, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, told reporters.

The minister’s contribution will also cover the cost of renovating one existing staff toilet into a disabled-friendly one complete with a ramp for the use of disabled patients. Tawau Municipal Council councillor Robert Penggai was requested to source for a good contractor to get the job done by next week.

In addition, Liew requested the Tawau Municipal Council (TMC) deputy president, Koh Kian Leong to get the contractor concerned to improve the condition of the road entrance leading to the Specialist Polyclinic housed on the ground floor of Tawau Hospital.

“This is to facilitate patients’ access to the Polyclinic,” she said.

Also present were Tawau parliamentary constituency chief liaison officer Fung Thin Yein, liaison officer Samsuri Baharuddin, TMC councillor Lucy Lo and Kapitan Chin Chong Min.