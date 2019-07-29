Yinson holds naming ceremony for FPSO Helang vessel

KUCHING: Yinson Holdings Bhd (Yinson) officially named its newest vessel, FPSO Helang, during a grand naming ceremony held in Jiangsu, China.

The Malaysian-flagged vessel is currently undergoing final conversion works and is on schedule to set sail for Malaysia in August 2019, where it will be deployed at the Layang Field in Block SK10, offshore Miri, Sarawak.

The naming ceremony was graced by Fumie Hosoi, Lady Sponsor of the FPSO. Also in attendance were Yinson Group executive chairman Lim Han Weng, JX Nippon Oil & Gas Exploration Corporation (JX Nippon) president Hiroshi Hosoi and Petronas Carigali head of joint venture management Zulkarnain Ismail, alongside Yinson’s Board Members and Management Committee, key bankers, vendors, invited guests, Yinson employees and representatives from shipyard partner Cosco Shipping (Qidong) Offshore.

This deployment is a significant milestone for Yinson, as it marks the group’s entry into the Malaysian market, where Yinson was birthed and is currently headquartered.

Commenting on the momentous occasion, Lim said that the naming of FPSO Helang embodied a pivotal moment for the Group as it was the first FPSO that Yinson has built for the Malaysian oil and gas sector.

“This would not have been possible without the trust and opportunity that JX Nippon and Petronas has given us to undertake this project,” said Lim.

“Together, we contribute towards the development and sustainability of the country’s energy infrastructure by bringing a fast track delivery of a high-quality, fit for purpose FPSO.

“The group will continue to push boundaries to pursue our aspirations with greater commitment and passion, taking advantage of potential growth opportunities to maximise value for all our stakeholders,” he said.

“Yinson, as one of the global FPSO facilities and service providers, has demonstrated its expertise and experience during the conversion of the FPSO. I look forward to Yinson’s continuing support for our SK10 project,” said Hiroshi Hosoi of JX Nippon.