ACCA students continue success streak

KUCHING: Swinburne University of Technology Sarawak Campus (Swinburne Sarawak) has once again proven its good track in the recent Association of Chartered Certified Accountant (ACCA) June 2019 examinations.

The university has accomplished outstanding results surpassing ACCA World Pass Rates since the first exam sitting in September 2017.

In this seventh exam sitting, Swinburne Sarawak not only saw its accounting major graduates Jocelyn Liew and Angelene Chin passed the Strategic Business Reporting (SBR) paper but also achieved a pass rate surpassing the ACCA world pass rate for the fifth time. Both students were the pioneer batch who enrolled into the Swinburne ACCA Accelerate programme in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

The students’ achievements are nothing short of impressive. Liew passed five exam papers in two years while Chin passed five papers in a shorter span of one and a half years in their first attempt.

Armed with a degree majoring in accounting, ACCA qualification and another three years of relevant working experience, both are well on their way to becoming qualified accountants and members of the ACCA and MIA (Malaysian Institute of Accountants). Commenting on the examinations, Liew said the papers were challenging and put her analytical skills to the test.

The former student of SMK Kuching High further commented that having sat for the papers at the early stage of her degree studies would give her the edge in securing better job prospects.

Chin, on the other hand, said she chose to major in accounting not only because she scored the highest mark in the subject among all the other SPM papers she took but also for its practicality in day-to-day life.

Although she didn’t expect to pass the ACCA papers, the former student of SMK St Teresa remarked that it serves as a good experience and hope to expand her career abroad in the near future.

According to Swinburne Sarawak’s discipline leader for professional courses Dr Fung Chorng Yuan, Liew and Chin studied all five Professional Level papers with Swinburne while pursuing their accounting degree.

“There is no doubt that second-year or final-year accounting degree students or double major accounting and finance degree students can benefit from the ACCA Accelerate Programme.

“However, it is definitely not a walk in the park. But with high determination, self-discipline and some sacrifices, it will be worth it,” he said.

Meanwhile, Swinburne Sarawak Faculty of Business, Design and Arts dean Prof Dr Lee Miin Huui is very pleased with the achievements, attributing it to the university’s high quality ACCA tuition.

“With our professionally recognised degree and ACCA qualification, I believe our graduates will have an added advantage when seeking employment.

“They are equipped with both the soft skills and strong technical knowledge that are highly sought after by the profession,” she opined.

