Analysts positive on FGV selling stake in MSM

KUCHING: Analysts are generally positive on news that FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) selling part of the group’s 51-per cent stake in MSM Malaysia Holdings Bhd (MSM) as part of its rationalisation plan given that such a move would lead to an improvement in profitability for FGV.

According to the research arm of MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research), MSM is currently facing possible worsening financial performance in view of the domestic refined sugar glut and stiff competition amidst the liberalisation of the sugar industry.

“This would have a negative impact on FGV’s profitability going forward,” MIDF Research opined.

In a filing on Bursa Malaysia last Friday, FGV’s board of directors clarified in reference to the article which was published by The Edge Financial Daily, the group is exploring potential collaborations in the palm and sugar industries, both in the upstream and downstream sectors.

“These potential collaborations include strategic alliances,” the statement read.

“FGV has stated in previous communications that the group is working on its transformation plan which includes reviewing all underperforming and non-performing businesses, especially the group’s legacy investments.

“There are several initiatives that are ongoing and are at various stages of review and implementation.”

“Since MSM’s Johor refinery came onstream in 2019, its total refining capacity increased to 2.2 million tonnes, enabling the company to serve both its domestic requirements and seek new opportunities in export markets. As such, FGV and MSM are exploring all avenues to successfully enter regional and international markets.”

MIDF Research was positive on the news as it would potentially alleviate the precarious situation that MSM is in at the moment.

“Should a synergistic strategic equity partnership for MSM materialises, we would most likely observe an improvement in profitability for FGV.

“Assuming the collaboration could benefit MSM in strengthening its foothold in the domestic market or as a conduit to venture further into the international arena.

“Either way, it would help in easing the MSM’s excess refinery capacity of approximately one million metric tonnes from its new refinery in Johor.”

The research arm recalled that it is expecting MSM to be in a loss-making position for FY19 and FY20.

“This is mainly premised on expectancy of weak average selling price, global sugar glut and implementation of sugar tax on soft drinks and juices.”

According to MIDF Research, assuming the pursuit of strategic alliance for MSM is scrapped, the research arm does not discount the possibility that FGV would be selling off the MSM Johor sugar refinery to improve the group’s cost structure going forward.

The research arm noted that this is in view of its low utilisation rate at about 30 per cent and an upward revision of gas tariff which contributed to higher refinery cost at about RM350 to RM400 per metric tonne (mt).

“Coupled with an oversupply of refined sugars and price war in the domestic market, continuing the refinery would only place further downward pressure on MSM’s profit margin and adversely affect FGV’s profitability.

“The focus could then be diverted into enhancing MSM’s downstream segment business.”

Overall, MIDF Research remained optimistic on FGV for the group’s relentless focus and execution of its transformation plan for the group to turnaround.

The research arm highlighted that the outlook of better profit contribution from its sugar business would be promising if the group is able to secure a strategic partner that provides synergistic opportunities into the international sugar market.

“Should MSM remains in loss-making position, the reduced stake could help in enhancing FGV’s earnings quality.

“Earlier this month, the group has also announced the disposal of its loss-making entity, FGV China Oils Ltd in China which is expected to be completed in early financial year 2020 (FY20).

“Nonetheless, the group is seeking to continually expand into the Chinese market via exporting potential higher-margin palm oil and sugar downstream products.”

MIDF Research was also of the view that the group could venture further into the downstream segment inorganically.

“Coupled with its continuous focus on operational efficiency, we believe the group could partially mitigate the current challenging CPO price environment.”