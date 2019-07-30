Boy killed when father reversing vehicle

PENAMPANG: A seven-year-old boy died after he was run over by a four-wheel-drive vehicle (4WD) driven by his father at Kampung Tadong Adong here on Sunday.

District police chief DSP Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the incident took place about 2pm at the farm of the victim’s family.

“The boy’s father accidentally ran over him while reversing the four-wheel-drive vehicle,” he said.

Haris added that mishap occurred as the father and son were leaving the farm to return home to Kampung Kibunut.

When the 39-year-old father stopped the vehicle while reversing on the uneven road, his son alighted and climbed into the bed of the 4WD.

Seeing his son climbing into the bed, the man continued reversing the vehicle but immediately stopped when he heard the sound of something being knocked into.

“He came out to investigate the source of the sound and was shocked to find his son lying in a pool of blood on the road,” said Haris, adding that the father rushed the injured boy to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital but the latter was pronounced dead at 3.27pm.

“We believe that the boy fell out of the vehicle’s bed and accidentally ran over by his father,” Haris said.