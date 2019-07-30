Boy’s foot pierced by plough blade

KOTA KINABALU: An 11-year-old boy was injured after his foot was pierced by the blade of a plough in Tambunan on Sunday.

The accident occurred about 4pm, a statement from the State Fire and Rescue Services Operations Centre said.

Alexander Neo Junin was helping his family plough their field near the St Lucas Church at Kampung Tingkolod in Tambunan when the blade of a plough pierced his left foot.

A team from the Tambunan fire station was dispatched to the location after the call for assistance was received at 4.55pm.

They used special equipment to remove the blade from Alexander’s foot and administered first aid to him before sending him to the hospital for further treatment.