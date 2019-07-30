Cooperative members claim cheated in pilgrimage tour

PUTATAN: Some 20 people who claim to be part of more than 300 people who have paid for Umrah packages staged a demonstration at a cooperative near here yesterday after it allegedly failed to send them for pilgrimage in March, this year.

According to a representative from the group, Saidin Jalaludin, all of the people have already paid to undergo the Umrah.

“We were told that it would be in March but it was delayed … we feel cheated,” he told the media.

Saidin said that all the cooperative members were demanding to be paid by the organiser of the trip which he alleged is the cooperative.

“We have already lodged our police report … we don’t want other people to fall for something similar,” he said.

He added that some of the members were from Lahad Datu, Labuan and Tenom, while some were from here.

Secretary for the cooperative, Ramlan Haji Mohd, said that they had also lodged a police report against the real organiser of the tour.

“We have lodged a police report twice,” he said.

He claimed that they were also cheated and among those who were supposed to have followed the tour were four of the cooperative’s staff.

The chairman of the cooperative was not present.