Dr Sim: Citizenship application of Sarawak residents must be state’s prerogative

KUCHING: The Home Ministry’s decision to disband the Sarawak Special Committee on Citizenship is disappointing and discriminatory to the state, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian said.

“It is an act of centralizing power in the federal government when it should delegate to the state where there are special circumstances. Sarawak must have prerogative over citizen applications by Sarawak residents,” he said in a press statement today.

He insisted that the decision and prerogative of who in Sarawak qualifies to be a Malaysian citizen must rest with the Sarawak government as the state has autonomy over immigration.

“Putrajaya has no knowledge of the conditions in Sarawak. The federal government should be confined to administrative actions of processing citizenship applications that have been approved by Sarawak government,” he said.

Dr Sim, who is the Local Government and Housing Minister, emphasised that citizenship was a fundamental issue that affects the core of what a country represents and has a huge impact on applicants.

He said to have an applicant’s citizenship denied or delayed would have huge detrimental effect.

“It is as good as a life sentence. The child cannot go to school, does not have an identity card and is denied the very basic human rights. He or she has a life of a refugee in his homeland,” he said.

Asserting that the issue of citizenship must not be politicised, he said: “We have seen how this issue was used to destroy the social fabrics of Sabah. Do not turn Sarawak into Sabah.”

Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced the disbandment of the special committee yesterday following his ministry’s decision to form a special taskforce at the Federal level to solve citizenship issues.

He pointed out that no other state has the special committee which was formed in 2016 after the state government had requested for it from the previous Barisan Nasional government.

Sarawak’s Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Minister Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah earlier today said the special committee had helped to speed up citizenship applications in Sarawak.

She claimed that applications sent through the committee was attended to in one to two years but some of those sent before 2016 were still awaiting further action.