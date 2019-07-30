Duo’s bid to smuggle in illicit drugs at KKIA thwarted

KOTA KINABALU: Two individuals who attempted to smuggle ketamine and Eramin 5 pills into the state were arrested at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) about 6.40 pm on July 25.

Deputy Sabah Commissioner of Police, Datuk Zaini Jass said their arrest led to a third suspect, who was picked up from a house in Penampang about 11 pm on the same day.

All the three suspects, aged between 25 and 37 years old, have no permanent jobs and were residing in Kota Kinabalu and Penampang.

Zaini told a press conference yesterday that this was the biggest seizure of Eramin 5 this year and the first case at the KKIA involving the drug.

According to him, the duo was stopped by police at the arrival gate before they proceeded to the Customs checkpoint.

“Police checking one of the suspects’ luggage found 747 grams of ketamine and 500 Eramin 5 pills weighing 145 grams. The ketamine was found in a plastic bag and has a market value of RM30,000. The Eramin 5 pills were wrapped in red and white tin foils. Each packet, labeled ‘Eramin 5’, contained 10 pills and all were stuffed into a metal container and a pair of shorts,” he said, adding that the pills were worth a total of RM7,500.

Zaini said both suspects underwent a urine test and had tested positive for ketamine.

During initial investigations, one of the suspects admitted to purchasing the drugs from an unidentified man in Kuala Lumpur, Zaini disclosed.

According to him, police believe that the drugs were meant for the local market, especially at entertainment outlets.

“All three suspects have been remanded for seven days from July 26 for investigations under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said.

Zaini disclosed that police had also seized a vehicle worth about RM50,000 and RM8,000 in cash.