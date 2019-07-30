Fake birth cert, IC syndicate busted

KOTA KINABALU: A syndicate that reportedly issues dubious birth certificates and identity cards in Semporna has been exposed by police there.

According to Sabah Deputy Commissioner of Police, Datuk Zaini Jass, three members of the syndicate were arrested in separate locations in Semporna on July 23.

One of the suspects was a registration officer attached to the National Registration Department (NRD) in Semporna, he told a press conference here yesterday.

“For RM3,500, the syndicate can help with the application for a birth certificate while services for a Malaysian identity card costs RM6,000,” Zaini said.

The suspects were aged between 30 and 43 years old, he said, adding that the presence of the syndicate came to light when a man lodged a report against one of the suspects who had offered him their services.

Zaini said suspicions about the syndicate led the 35-year-old local to lodge the police report.

He disclosed that documents and stamps believed to be fake were recovered from the three suspects, adding that among the documents were birth registration forms and identity card registration forms from NRD and health record book for infants, children and mothers.

“Also recovered were 34 stamps of several government departments and agencies, including Jabatan Hal Ehwal Agama Islam Negeri Sabah, health clinic, Tawau and Semporna hospitals, Native Court, Village Chief, NRD, commissioner of oaths and district health offices.

“We also seized birth registration forms, late registration for identity cards forms, copies of birth certificates and a NRD file from the officer,” he said, adding that all suspects were remanded from July 24 to 30 for investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Initial investigations revealed that so far, no identity cards and birth certificates have been issued using any of the fake documents, but police have tracked down a witness who dealt with one of the suspects.

The witness had produced a genuine document from NRD which stated that his application was still under process, Zaini pointed out.

Police, he added, are now trying to determine if there were any other civil servants involved with the syndicate.

“The police, especially the commercial crime investigation unit, did a good job in

exposing this syndicate and we also thank the public for their assistance.

“I urge those who have dealt with any individuals pertaining to obtaining a birth certificate or identity card to come forward and assist the police investigation,” said Zaini.