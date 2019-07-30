Five strays caught at Reservoir Park, joggers warned to be on the lookout for more

KUCHING: Five strays have been caught so far in a dog catching operation at Reservoir Park, said Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) mayor Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai.

The authorities initiated the operation after several cases of joggers being bitten by strays were reported last week, with one stray confirmed to have been infected with the rabies virus.

However, members of the public are still advised to be cautious when making use of the recreation grounds.

“We managed to catch the stray dogs, about five in all. Only a portion of the Reservoir Park is closed, that is the places where the dog traps are positioned. However, members of the public making use of the park are advised to take caution and report if they see any new strays,” Abang Abdul Wahap told The Borneo Post today.

He added that as of press time, there were no new cases of dog bites in the area.

Meanwhile, DBKU Environment Section head Henable Henry when reached for comment said that DBKU was still being cautious despite having caught all five stray dogs.

“What we fear now is that even if the area is cleared, other dogs or a new pack of dogs will come in. However, my men are on the ground daily to monitor the arrival of other dogs and three cage traps are still in place, just in case,” he said.

In a press conference on July 26, Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas reportedly said that seven people, including a five-year-old boy, had been bitten by stray dogs at the popular recreation ground that week.

A man in his 50s had also been reportedly bitten by one of the dogs as he was in the midst of stretching near a shed next to the main entrance of the park at around 5am on July 23.

Uggah also said in the press conference that some 300 dog bite cases have been recorded statewide each week, and that the State Disaster Management Committee was proposing a special operation to remove stray dogs in public areas.

The rabies outbreak in Sarawak has claimed 18 lives since it first began two years ago, with no signs of slowing down.

At present, a staggering 63 areas have been declared as gazetted rabies infected areas, forcing the state government to declare it a Level 2 disaster.