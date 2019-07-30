Gillian strikes first gold for Sarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak made a roaring start to the 32nd Malaysian Interstates Bowling Championships at Sunway Megalanes, Sunway Pyramid in Selangor on Monday when they captured one gold and three silvers medals.

National and Sukma bowler Gillian Lim Siew Giok bagged the first gold for the team when she felled 1,286 pins over six games in the girls singles event.

Nur Hazirah Ramli made it a one-two finish for Sarawak after finishing 11 pins behind Gillian while Penang’s Nur Amirah Auni was third with 1,255 pins.

Sarawak’s other bowlers Nur Aina Kamalia Abdul Ayub was 11th and Nurafidza Amran was 16th.

Abang Afiq Yazid could have won another gold for Sarawak but could only finish in second place for the silver after hitting a low last game score of 162.

He finished with a creditable total six-game score of 1,294 pinfalls averaging 215.7 pins.

Haikal Hazaln from Kuala Lumpur took the gold with 1,303 pinfalls and national youth bowler Muhd Syazirol Shamsudin claimed the bronze.

In the men’s singles event, Sarawak’s Chong Jun Foo, the 2011 Asian Youth gold medallist stunned many national bowlers by taking the silver medal after finishing 34 pins behind Malaysian elite bowler Rafiq Ismail of Kuala Lumpur.

2019 Malaysian Open champion Ahmad Muaz from Selangor took the bronze medal.

Chong Jun Foo averaged 224.8 pins for a total of 1,349 pinfalls.

Team manager Robert Lu and his team of coaches were elated with the first day results as no target was set for the team.

They were only instructed to do their best. Much had been done well and the athletes already knew what they had to do before they came over.

The doubles competition was held yesterday and the interstate competition ends today.