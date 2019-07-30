IGP raises alarm on drug abuse

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Abdul Hamid Bador has sounded the alarm bells on drug abuse in the country, saying the number of cases has doubled and even policemen are getting caught taking drugs.

He said if stern measures are not taken to check the drug menace, Malaysia could go the way of Colombia.

“Not only among the ordinary people but also my own men; every week we have arrested our own men … high on meth and syabu.

“Since January, not less than 30 police personnel have been arrested for taking drugs,” he told reporters after launching ‘Roadshow Autism: Royal Malaysia Police Guidelines’ at the Police College here yesterday.

He said that for years, drug abuse remains as the nation’s number one enemy but unfortunately the number of drug addicts is doubling.

Abdul Hamid said he is concerned because the war against drugs would be affected if the men in blue themselves are also committing the offence.

“So accept the fact that drug abuse in this country is at a level we call breaking point.

“If we do not check it seriously now, I think it will reach the level we can find in Colombia. That’s how bad it is,” he said.

Colombia has been grappling with the drug problem, and according to media reports, its police this year conducted one of the largest campaigns against drugs in recent years as they try to curtail cocaine trafficking.

Abdul Hamid also noted that police have seized big amounts of drugs in raids on gambling dens and illegal drug laboratories.

“They discovered hundreds of kilograms of drugs … (but) I believe there are many more. We are determined to go hard on it. We got to cut supply to the market. We can’t go on operation after operation; my man are so tired,” he said.

He said a more holistic approach from the government is needed to curb drug abuse as police raids alone would not solve the problem.

“While we attack the lab, we try to identify and locate the drug syndicate.

We discuss with the government and give ideas on how to close or cut the access of these drug smugglers or drug producers to the market,” he said. — Bernama