Longhouse chiefs’ allowances paid regularly, stresses DCM

KUCHING: Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas has reiterated that longhouse chieftains’ monthly allowances are being paid regularly.

Uggah, who is also Minister of Modernisation of Agriculture, Native Land and Regional Development, says the longhouse chieftains have been in the Sarawak government’s payroll system since 2013.

As such, they receive their allowances every month until the expiry of their appointments, he stressed yesterday in denying a claim made by federal Minister of Housing and Local Government Zuraida Kamaruddin, who said the Sarawak government had not handled the allowances of village heads professionally.

Earlier yesterday, Zuraida was quoted by a news portal as calling upon the Sarawak government to handle the ‘…the allowance for ‘Tuai Rumah’ (longhouse chieftains) professionally’.

She had accused the Sarawak government of not paying some village heads their monthly allowances as they were ‘not recognised just because they were appointed by Pakatan Harapan (PH) representatives’.

She was allegedly told about this by the so-called ‘Persatuan Kebajikan Rumah Panjang Bintulu’ (Bintulu Lognhouse Welfare Association).

Uggah, who is Bukit Saban assemblyman, said: “We have our own terms and conditions to follow. As long as they (chieftains) meet them, we have no problem in appointing them. My advice to Zuraida is to meet and discuss with the state government. Then she can get the clarifications to enlighten her on the procedures and not be taken in by unfair allegations.”

Uggah said he had contacted the Resident of Bintulu Division, who confirmed that all legally-appointed Tuai Rumahs in the division are paid allowances regularly.

“Like I have said at the onset, Zuraida is most welcome to seek official clarifications before making her allegations to the media just to tarnish the image of the state government,” stressed Uggah.