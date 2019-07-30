Missing crane operator found dead after machine falls into river

SIBU: The body of 59-year-old crane operator, who went missing after the machine he was handling fell into a river, Nanga Amang in Batang Rajang, Kapit on Sunday was found this afternoon.

Kapit Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Erwandy Tugor, who headed the operation, said the victim was identified as Kiing Sih Hock.

“The victim was found within the seven kilometer radius from where he fell, across Nanga Nyikau, at about 1.02 pm,” he said.

The search and rescue operation (SAR) took two days as authorities scoured the river for any sign of the missing operator.

Apart from Bomba, other agencies involved in the operation were the police, Civil Defence Force (APM Kapit) and Sarawak Rivers Board, consisting of 13 personnel in four boats.