Mohamed Azmin skipped party meeting because of govt programme

SHAH ALAM: PKR deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali yesterday said that he did not show up at a party leadership meeting on Sunday because he needed to attend a federal government programme.

Mohamed Azmin, who is also Economic Affairs Minister, said his responsibilities as a minister required him to divide his duties as a political party leader and a government leader.

“We need to carry out this mandate together. So, there are times when it is the government duty that we have to perform, that is also our responsibility.

“Our responsibility to the party must also be fulfilled; we have to do both,” he told reporters after attending the Selangor Legislative Assembly sitting yesterday.

Azmin failed to attend the monthly meeting of PKR central leadership council (MPP) held at the party’s headquarters on Sunday.

Mohamed Azmin questioned the attitude of certain quarters who singled him out for failing to attend the meeting.

“I repeat that I will attend party programmes if there is no government duty. If there is (duty) I will inform. That’s a normal process. Why target me?” he asked.

On Sunday, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil reminded party leaders to attend and give priority to all meetings.

This followed the non-attendance at the meeting by Mohamed Azmin and several other top leaders including vice-president Zuraida Kamaruddin and Selangor state leadership council chairman Amirudin Shari, who is also Selangor Menteri Besar.

Mohamed Azmin also skipped the party’s recent retreat in Port Dickson, Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama