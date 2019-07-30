PBS: Investigate political parties involved in issuing ICs to illegals

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) yesterday called on the police to investigate possible involvement on any political parties in the illegal issuance of identification documents to foreigners.

Commending on the recent arrest of three men for offering birth certificates and identity cards using falsified information, PBS President Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the scope of investigation should be widen to ensure that no stones are left unturned.

“We must congratulate the police for uncovering the existence of illegal syndicates operating in issuing citizenship to illegal immigrants in Sabah.

“PBS, had in fact, openly called in the past for investigation into such operations be done, based on public reports on the presence of such illegal operations,” he said.

Ongkili stressed the involvement of National Registration Department officers is very serious as such act is a treason to the nation’s sovereignty.

“We further urge the police to investigate if there is any involvement of Sabah political parties in such syndicates as there have been widespread allegations to that effect by various parties.

“Our PBS Youth wing had made several police reports on the matter earlier this year,” he said.

Ongkili further stressed that stern action and deterrent punishment must be taken on government officers, as well as syndicate members, involved in illegal issuance of citizenship.

“Their betrayal to the national trust is indeed a treason to the nation’s sovereignty,” he said.