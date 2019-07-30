RM1.13 billion transferred to Najib’s accounts between 2011 and 2013

KUALA LUMPUR: An ex-banker who handled Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s accounts at AmBank told the High Court here yesterday that RM1.13 billion was transferred into the former premier’s accounts between 2011 and 2013.

Joanna Yu Ging Ping, 48, who was formerly an AmBank relationship manager said Najib received US$369.99 million in several transactions between 2011 and Jan 10, 2013.

The 54th prosecution witness said this during cross-examination by Najib’s lawyer Harvinderjit Singh on the 45th day of the accused’s trial for misappropriation of SRC International Sdn Bhd funds totalling RM42 million.

Harvinderjit: The total amount of foreign funds transferred into Najib’s account ending in 694 is US$369.99 million?

Yu: Yes

Harvinderjit: And the amount was equivalent to RM1.136 billion?

Yu: Yes

Earlier, Yu confirmed that US$100 million was transferred into Najib’s current account ending 694 in 2011.

Harvinderjit had asked Yu to confirm that Najib’s account received about US$100 million in 2011, from two transactions of US$10 million each, a US$50 million transfer and a US$30 million transfer.

Meanwhile, Yu said fugitive businessman Low Taek Jho or Jho Low played an important role in decision-making over the management of Najib’s accounts.

Yu said former SRC International Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Nik Faisal Ariff Kamil as mandate holder for the accounts formalised the instructions.

Harvinderjit: You said, “Jho sent me all these instructions, I tell him to tell Nik Faisal”. Why were you asking Jho?

Yu: In my mind, I thought they have discussed.

Harvinderjit: The conversation is that you brief somebody that has no knowledge?

Yu: Maybe that .. yup.

Harvinderjit: I suppose all these info you got from Jho and you formalise with Nik Faisal?

Yu: Yes.

Harvinderjit: Would you agree the instructions and directions come from Jho and Nik Faisal only formalises it?

Yu: It appears so.

Najib, 66, is facing three counts of criminal breach of trust, one count of abusing his position and three counts of money laundering involving SRC International funds amounting to RM42 million. — Bernama