Singapore DPM: Close cooperation between countries necessary to strengthen regional ties

KUCHING: Despite having areas of differences between Malaysia and Singapore, there is a willingness to discern what areas both countries can work more closely on to improve cooperation, says Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

When commenting on the bilateral ties between the two countries, Heng commented that by cooperating with one another closely, more could be achieved for the people of both countries.

“As the closest neighbours, there will always be differences. What is important is for us to resolve this as objectively and as rationally as possible. I think differences happen from time to time, and it is important for us to see the broader strategic picture, which is by cooperating with one another closely, we can actually achieve more together.

“We can do more to improve the lives of our people in both Malaysia and Singapore, and contribute to the broader regional peace and stability, and the broader development in the region,” Heng told Malaysian members of the media who visited the island city-state last week.

He also highlighted the areas in which the two countries could work closely on; maintaining peace and stability in the region, economic development as well as promoting stronger people-to-people ties.

“The uncertainties have increased with the global geopolitical situation, and it is therefore very important for Malaysia and Singapore, as well as the whole of Asean, to work closely together to ensure peace and stability in the region for which we can engage all the major powers.

“Asean member states do not want to take sides in any major disputes between the big powers. But we are open to working with everyone who wants to achieve win-win outcomes with Asean and Asean member states,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rapid change in the global economic landscape meant that more scrutiny from both countries would be needed in order to develop the economy in the future.

“We must build on what we already have in the Asean economic community, and work on how we can complement one another even better in the future. The global economic landscape is changing very rapidly, because globalisation has enabled many countries to take part in the global trade, and therefore the global supply chain is changing.

“Technology is progressing very rapidly. What was once an advantage may not be an advantage in the future, and how Asean member states can work closely together, for example, in seizing opportunities for the digital economy will be important for the whole of Asean,” Heng said.

In fostering closer people-to-people ties, he said, both Malaysia and Singapore could work together in business, academics and tourism.

“In our different business groups, we could work together on seizing opportunities and amongst our academics or people who are in their studies together, we could find ways to improve our society, while we could encourage people to travel and visit one another and learn more about each other’s history, culture and heritage, and to have a taste of what life is like today.