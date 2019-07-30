Strata title, Small Estates (Distribution) Acts: Amendment study at final stage

PUTRAJAYA: The study to amend and enhance the Strata Titles Act 1985 and Small Estates (Distribution) Act 1955 is in the final stage.

Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar said the amendments would facilitate redevelopment of stratified development schemes to address the problem of dilapidated and abandoned buildings.

The amendments would also streamline estate administration and shorten settlement period for the convenience of those involved in minor inheritance claims,” he told reporters after opening the 25th Malaysian Land Administrators Conference here yesterday.

Dr Xavier said his ministry through the Lands and Mines director-general’s office had completed discussions with the relevant states on the study, which would be presented to the National Land Council at a meeting early next year.

The findings of the study would be sent to the Attorney General’s Office for scrutiny before being tabled in Parliament tentatively in the March 2020 session,” he said.

Meanwhile, the minister said the e-Land system introduced for the federal territories in June 2017 would be applied in all states in the peninsula by the end of 2021.

Currently, only the federal territories had fully or 100 per cent implemented the system while other states had adopted it partially.

Dr Xavier said the cost of developing the system towards digital land administration would be fully borne by the federal government through Private Funding Initiative.

Aside from the e-Land system, other online applications are the Federal Land Property Administration and Estate Distribution Division’s MyeTaPP and the integrated search system for land matters which were speedier and without the hindrance of bureaucracy. – Bernama