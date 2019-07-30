Sultan Abdullah installed as 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong

KUALA LUMPUR: Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah was today officially installed as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong in a glorious ceremony in keeping with the splendour of the constitutional monarchy of Malaysia.

Following is the oath which Sultan Abdullah took as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong at the installation at Balairung Seri (Throne Room) of Istana Negara:

“Bismillahirrahmanirrahim,

“We, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, express our gratefulness to Allah (God) for, with His will, we have been elected to be the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

“We hereby declare to justly perform our duties in reigning Malaysia in accordance with the laws and the Constitution and faithfully uphold, at all times, the Religion of Islam and stand firmly with the just and peaceful administration of the country.”

Earlier, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad read out the Instrument of Proclamation of Sultan Abdullah as the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, as follows:

“Bismillahirrahmanirrahim,

“It is hereby proclaimed to one and all as well as the people of Malaysia that Their Royal Highnesses, the Rulers, have elected His Majesty, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah Ibni Almarhum Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah, on this glorious day, time and second to be installed on the throne of the Government of Malaysia as His Majesty Yang di-Pertuan Agong XVI.” – Bernama