S’wak muaythai youngster wins World C’ships silver

KUCHING: Muaythai fighter Mohammad Rifdean Masdor is a positive youngster. To him winning a silver medal at the recent World Muaythai Championships in Thailand is a prelude to “more good things to come.”

The 17-year-old lost to Naruephon Chittra of the host country in the Men’s 48kg final at Huamark Indoor Stadium in Bangkok on Sunday.

“I’m not discouraged. In fact, I’m looking forward to three upcoming championships. My spirit remains high and of course I’m eyeing for gold,” the Kuching-born boxer said.

The Sarawakian is looking ahead at a busy fight schedule in the next few months. He will be taking part in the East Asia Muaythai Championships in Hong Kong from Aug 14-19, World Muaythai Youth Championships in Turkey from Sept 28-Oct 6 and the November SEA Games in the Philippines.

Rifdean is a Form 5 student at SMK Jalan Tasek in Ipoh, Perak.

Perak muaythai head coach Bernard Radin could not be more proud of his charge. Rifdean, he observed, showed consistency and good overall momentum throughout his bout with his Thai opponent. And the coach is not afraid to make bold predictions about the rising star.

“I know he will become a world champion one day. At his young age, he’s proven his mettle in battling fighters who are old and much more experienced than him,” he wrote in his Facebook page.