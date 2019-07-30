Two men slash Kelantan Umno leader

KOTA BHARU: Two men on a motorcycle slashed and badly injured Kelantan Umno Veterans deputy chairman Datuk Kamaruddin Abdullah as he was walking to a mosque here Sunday night.

Kelantan CID chief ACP Wan Khairuddin Wan Idris said the attack took place at about 7.30pm at Jalan Tengku Chik as Kamaruddin was going to the mosque for the Maghrib prayers.

Kamaruddin is in stable condition at the Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here, he said when contacted.

He said Kamaruddin, who was slashed on the head and body, was taken to the hospital by several friends.

Kelantan UMNO Veterans chairman Datuk Rozali Isohak, when contacted, said he would leave it to the authorities to investigate.

Meanwhile, Datuk Shahrul Nasrun, a son of Kamaruddin, said his father is in stable condition at the hospital after undergoing surgery.

Shahrul Nasrun, who is an executive committee member of Umno Youth, said the family was shocked over the attack.

“My father has no enemies. He is friendly with everyone. I am thankful to the police who are keeping us informed of the developments in the case,” he said.

He said he hoped that the authorities will take a cue from the incident and install CCTV cameras in the town.

Negeri Sembilan PAS Information chief Muhamad Badzli Abu Bakar proposed that the federal government consider allowing “high-risk” politicians to own a firearm. – Bernama