Woman gets jumpy upon spotting baby cobra inside washing machine

MIRI: A resident in Tudan here was shocked to see a baby cobra coiled inside her washing machine last Sunday, as she was about to unload clothes into it.

The 25-year-old woman said as she opened the lid, she spotted a black object that seemed to move around the bottom part of the washer’s basin.

Upon taking a closer look, she realised that it was a baby cobra.

She immediately called the emergency hotline.

According to Civil Defence Force (APM) Miri, they received the call at 10.05pm and immediately despatched a team to her house.

“The APM personnel arrived at the scene at 10.46pm. It took them 14 minutes to capture the snake, which measures arounf 1m in length,” said APM Miri.