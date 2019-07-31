109,022 women, housewives registered with i-Suri up to June

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 109,022 women including housewives had registered with the Suri Voluntary Incentive Scheme (i-Suri) up to June this year, said Women, Family and Community Development Deputy Minister, Hannah Yeoh.

She said the number exceeded the target of 100,000 set by the ministry.

“Out of this, Kelantan recorded the highest number of women and housewives registered with i-Suri at 20,213, followed by Sarawak at 18,364 and Terengganu at 17,731.

“To encourage more of those who could meet the criteria for eligibility to register with i-Suri, the government through its implementation agencies like the Women’s Development Department and Social Welfare Department together with Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia are still actively promoting the i-Suri scheme through the mobile team initiative and media broadcasts.”

Yeoh said this in reply to Senator Nuridah Mohd Salleh who wanted to know the number of participants in EPF’s i-Suri scheme in each state and the actions taken to increase the number of rural participants who are less technology-savvy.

Meanwhile, Yeoh also said that the government had this year, set up 66 new childcare centres at the workplace of various government agencies.

She was replying to a question from Senator Asmak Husin on other measures taken by the government to improve the welfare of housewives and to boost women’s career development. – Bernama