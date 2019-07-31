AirAsia to remove processing fee starting Oct

KUALA LUMPUR: Low-cost airline AirAsia will remove the processing fee for customers who pay either through online banking and credit card from October onwards.

“We (will) still have some charges to drive traffic to cheaper, safer and less fraudless methods. But there will be methods with no fees group chief executive officer Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said yesterday.

He tweeted the announcement with two hashtags, namely #technologyrules and #makingairfaresaffordable.

AirAsia processing fee starts at RM4 if you are using direct debit, and it can go up to RM16 with UnionPay.

However, if a customer opts to make payment using AirAsia’s e-wallet application BigPay, there is no processing fee involved. — Bernama