Bomba sees red after nearly 5,000 fire hydrants vandalised this year in Sarawak

KUCHING: A total of 4,928 fire hydrants in the state were vandalised between Jan 1 to July 31 this year.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) director Khirudin Drahman said in a statement that the department was regarding this as a serious issue.

So far, a total of 3,010 covers for the fire hydrant’s pipe chamber and a total of 1,293 caps for the hydrant pillars are currently missing or have been stolen.

“A total of 625 fire hydrants were also broken due to vandalism,” said Khirudin, who expressed disappointment that certain people in the community have not come to realise the importance of a fire hydrant during an emergency.

The most critical period when responding to an emergency is the first five minutes upon the arrival of Bomba personnel at the scene.

“Keep in mind that each fire truck is only able to hold enough water to extinguish a fire for the first five minutes,” he said.

After the first five minutes, it is a make or break situation for Bomba personnel who have to source for an alternative water source, be it a fire hydrant or a body of open water such as drains, ponds or lakes.

To ensure the effectiveness of their operation to put out a fire, a working fire hydrant is crucial, he explained.

Khirudin is urging members of the public to lodge a police report if they happen to witness fire hydrants being vandalised.

“This will also ensure that the vandal(s) can be properly dealt with,” he added.