CM: Sarawak rejects Putrajaya’s plan to streamline local government

KUCHING: Putrajaya’s plan to proceed with local government elections in 2021 may not see the light of day in Sarawak due to the state’s autonomy over them in accordance with the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg told reporters today that the state will defend its rights over local government.

“Local government is under MA63, it is the right of the state to administer the local government. Though certain people want certain power there but it is safeguarded by our MA63,” he said after more than 700 councillors from 24 local authorities were sworn in at a ceremony here.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin had said in May that the Local Government Act would be amended to allow council elections to be held again in 2021 using a model that would be unique to Malaysia.

Local council elections ended in 1963 following Indonesia’s confrontation with Malaysia.

