Discussion between Home and Agriculture Ministries in final stage – Salahuddin

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Agriculture and Agro-based Industries (MoA) is now in the final process of discussions with the Home Ministry on methods of disposing off foreign boats seized for fishing in national waters.

“Whether they are to be bombed, burnt or sunk are now being discussed. Probably in two weeks’ time there will be an event to show to the international community that we are serious in tackling the issue of incursions by foreign fishermen.

“I have also received a briefing from the Director-General of the Fisheries Department that there were several Vietnamese boats that had been seized by the court,” said the minister, Datuk Salahuddin Ayub at the official opening of the Annual General Meeting of the National Fishermen Association (Nekmat) here today.

Also present were Chairman of the Board of Nekmat, Abdul Hamid Bahari and Chairman of the Malaysian Fisheries Development Board Muhammad Faiz Fadzil. – Bernama