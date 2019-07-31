AADK teams nab 15 individuals in Ops Perdana in Mukah

SIBU: Fifteen people are now being detained following a recent operation conducted by the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) in Mukah.

According to AADK Mukah chief Felynora Joseph Na, the individuals – aged between 16 and 35 years old – were arrested during ‘Ops Perdana’ that covered three separate locations across the district.

It is known that among the 15, one has confessed to being a drug pusher.

“In Daro, five people were arrested; there was one arrest in Pulau Bruit; and nine arrests in Igan,”said Felynora, adding that all 15 tested positive for the same type of drug – methamphetamine.

On ‘Ops Perdana’, Felynora admitted that the AADK enforcement teams encountered some difficulties in accessing the locations.

“Nevertheless, we will continue to take actions, meant to facilitate the rehabilitation of drug addicts.”

All 15 are being detained under Section 3 of Drug Dependants (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983.