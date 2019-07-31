Dr Sim: 318 new faces in list of councillors for 2019-2021 term

KUCHING: Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian has confirmed that there are 318 new faces in the list of councillors for 25 local councils in the state for the 2019-2021 term.

He said 447 are reappointments, bringing the total number of councillors to 765 for the new term.

“At Kuching South City Council (MBKS), seven new faces are appointed,” he said when contacted Tuesday.

Miri City Council will have seven new faces, Padawan Municipal Council (16), Sibu Municipal Council (15), Samarahan Municipal Council (11), Bau District Council (19), Lundu District Council (7), Serian District Council (14), Simunjan District Council (5) and Sri Aman District Council (10).

There will be 15 new faces for Lubok Antu District Council, 21 for Betong District Council, 22 for Saratok District Council, 16 for Sarikei District Council, 13 for Meradong and Julau District Council, 17 for Sibu Rural District Council, 16 for Kanowit District Council, 15 for Dalat and Mukah District Council, 19 for Matu and Daro District Council, 10 for Kapit District Council), 10 for Subis District Council, nine for Marudi District Council, 11 for Limbang District Council and 13 for Lawas District Council.

“All these local councils have 32 appointments. However, for Padawan Municipal Council and Sibu Municipal Council there are only 30 and 31 council members respectively who will be sworn in by tomorrow (today),” he said.