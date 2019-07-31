Focus on protecting state rights, not political alliances — Analyst

KUCHING: More effort should be made to protect the rights of Sarawak as opposed to making a mountain out of a molehill over political alliances, says political analyst Associate Professor Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi.

According to him, statements such as the one made by Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak chairman Chong Chieng Jen during a dinner on Sunday, pertaining to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) being the third force behind the PAS-Umno pact, was likely to shift attention away from PH not fulfilling its election manifesto promise of giving the state 20 per cent in oil and gas royalty.

“Democratic Action Party (DAP) once worked with PAS before but it was not made into a big issue by GPS component parties.

“Rather than issuing statements on political alliances formed, Chong should focus his attention on the 20 per cent oil and gas royalty as promised in their election manifesto before the 14th General Election. What is the status of the promise now?” he asked when contacted by The Borneo Post yesterday.

According to Awang Azman, politics is a dynamic affair and alliances could change according to benefits and needs of the time, adding that in politics, there are no permanent enemies or friends.

He also questioned whether the state PH coalition has ever requested Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to honour the promise made of giving 20 per cent oil and gas royalty to Sarawak.

He pointed out that GPS component parties had worked with Dr Mahathir for 22 years whereas DAP had only been with the premier for less than two years.

“Chong understands the close rapport between GPS and Dr Mahathir. The history between the component parties and Dr Mahathir cannot be erased.”

In view of this, Awang Azman said Chong’s claim on GPS being the so-called third force may have been an attempt to alter the prime minister’s perception towards GPS.

“Don’t forget, PAS is supporting Dr Mahathir to serve the full term as prime minister while DAP has not made their stand on the matter.”