Former DBKU Datuk Bandar Yusof Hanifah passes away

KUCHING: Datu Dr Yusof Hanifah, the first Datuk Bandar of the Kuching North City Commission (DBKU), has passed away at the age of 82 yesterday.

A post on Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s Facebook page today said Yusof, who was its chairman, had died in New Zealand last night.

He is survived by his wife, Datin Zaleha Abdullah and two daughters.

Yusoff and his family migrated to New Zealand two years ago.



No statement has been issued so far by Yusoff’s family.

Yusof began his career as a teacher in a public school in Miri before holding several high ranking posts in the civil service.

He was the first DBKU Datuk Bandar from 1988 to 1994.