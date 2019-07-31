GOF, Customs Dept seize contraband, vans worth RM608,715 in Miri

MIRI: The General Operations Force (GOF) 12th Battalion and Sarawak Royal Customs Department seized contraband and two vans worth RM608,715 during an integrated operation dubbed “Ops Libas” here yesterday.

GOF 12th Battalion commanding officer Supt Tan Hiap Seng in an interview here today said acting on information, the enforcement team led by Inspector Rizuan Mak Ladin ambushed the premises in Taman Tunku around 11.30am suspected of storing contraband cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

“Upon checking the premises, the enforcement team found a total of 28 boxes of beer, 56 bottles of alcoholic drinks and 56 cartons of cigarettes of various brands,” said Tan.

The enforcement team also found two lorries parked nearby and upon inspection, they found more contraband inside.

“They found 191 boxes of beer inside the first lorry, while a total of 77 boxes and 644 cartons of cigarettes inside the second one. The plate numbers of these two lorries were also found to be faked,” added Tan.

He added that during the ambush, the team arrested a 27-year-old man believed to be the caretaker of the premises and two workers aged 14 and 16.

The two teenagers were school-dropout, said Tan.

After being interrogated by the enforcement team, the three suspects then led the police to a house in Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Taman Tunku where police recovered more contraband.

“A check in a room on the ground floor found 733 boxes of beer of various brands while check at the kitchen found another 157 boxes of beer, 69 bottles and 210 cartons of cigarettes,” said Tan.

The value of the contraband seized were estimated to be about RM408,715 including tax, while the two lorries seized were valued at about RM200,000.

The case is being investigated under Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.