KUALA LUMPUR: Iskandar Puteri MP Lim Kit Siang said that the ‘deep state’ is in fact an important reason why institutional reforms for a New Malaysia has not been as rapid as they should be.

Lim was referring to Foreign Affairs Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah’s statement yesterday that the deep state in Malaysia is out to undermine the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government.

The deep state refers to a ‘state within a state’ pursuing its agenda outside of the national political leadership. — Bernama