Nine female dancers shave heads for drama

KOTA KINABALU: KK Tzer Ying Buddhist Temple, in collaboration with Synergy Dance Theatre, are jointly presenting a dance drama entitled “The Story of Ksitigarbha” in August.

This is another endeavor by the temple to emulate the successful launching of “The Story of Buddha” dance drama, held in 2014.

The dance drama will be held at the Jabatan Kebudayaan dan Kesenian Negara Sabah Auditorium (JKKN) at 7.30pm on August 9, 10 and 11, with a total of four shows.

Member of Parliament for Kota Kinabalu, Chan Foong Hin, will officiate at the opening ceremony on August 10.

Ksitigarbha is a famous figure in Mahayana Buddhism and is regarded as a savior of immense compassion who seeks to save beings trapped in Hell. The Story of Ksitigarbha is described in the “Sutra of the Great Vows of Ksitigarbha Bodhisattva”. It stated that Ksitigarbha practiced filial piety as a mortal, which eventually led to making great vows to save all sentient beings. The temple decides to hold theatre performances in remembrance of Ksitigarbha’s great vows and immense sacrifices in saving all beings.

In order to present a more vivid performance, nine female dancers who are acting as monks in the upcoming performance had their heads shaved to symbolize the devotion and humility in giving up worldly attachments in pursuit of enlightenment.

Stylists from GZ Saloon and Michelle Hair Makeup Studio & Academy volunteered to give their utmost support in this noble and meaningful event by offering complimentary service in the tonsure ceremony at Tzer Ying Temple, witnessed and blessed by Venerable Hui Qian and chairman of Tzer Ying Temple, Lim Yoke Kee.

Chow Kam Man from GZ Saloon had extended the same support five years ago for dance drama “The Story of Buddha”.

The production, which costs RM100,000 involves 130 performers from different religious background. The 60-minute dance sequence is choreographed by artistic director, Christopher Liew Vun Ngee, who is also the founder of Synergy Dance Theatre.

The dance drama will offer a very unique visual experience seldom seen in Sabah. Renowned Malaysia artiste, Angeline Khoo will sing at the concluding part of the dance drama in support of the event.

The show will start on time. Late comers are only allowed to enter the theatre at the specific time in order to maintain the quality of the performance.

Complimentary books and DVD will be available at the foyer of JKKN. Audiences are encouraged to arrive early. A video clip will be shown half hour before the performance starts.

Admission to the dance drama is free of charge. To obtain tickets, call 016-8434768. Official Facebook page: The Story of Ksitigarbha.