Reservoir Park to reopen this Saturday, authorities report seven strays caught so far

KUCHING: Reservoir Park will be officially reopened this weekend (Saturday) after several days of being closed due to a dog catching operation initiated after several joggers were bitten by suspected rabies-infected strays.

Kuching North City Commission (DBKU) Datuk Bandar Datuk Abang Abdul Wahap Abang Julai said so far, seven strays have been caught at the park, with three dog traps still in place as a precaution.

“By Saturday, all of these traps will be removed and the park will be officially open to the public again. Even if it is open, our enforcement team will still be on-hand to monitor the situation,” said Abang Abdul Wahap during a memorandum of understanding signing with UNIMAS, Pestech International and Betsol and Layar Bumimas here today.

He also further cautioned those visiting the park to be extra careful and to make an immediate report if they sight any strays by taking pictures and informing DBKU.

The authorities initiated the dog catching operation after seven people, including a five-year-old boy, were bitten by strays at the popular recreation ground last week.

Meanwhile, all seven dogs have been brought to the Veterinary Department and so far only one stray has been confirmed to have been infected with the rabies virus.