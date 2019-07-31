Sarawak government greenlights RM300 fixed allowance for councillors, says Abang Johari

KUCHING: Local government councillors in Sarawak will now receive a fixed allowance of RM300 a month besides their meetings allowance, Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg announced today.

Abang Johari said at the handing over of appointment letters to new councillors here, that councillors had previously received only an allowance based on their attendance in meetings.

“We (the state government) have discussed and agreed to give a fixed allowance to all councillors,” he said.

Sarawak has a total of 765 councillors, who are appointed for a three-year term.

MORE TO COME