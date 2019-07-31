‘SMC will have 15 new councillors’

SIBU: Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) will see 15 new faces as councillors in the new term while 16 are reappointed.

Assistant Minister of Local Government Datu Dr Penguang Manggil disclosed this yesterday when asked on the number of new and reappointed councillors in SMC.

According to the new list of councillors there will be 765 councillors for the 24 local councils throughout Sarawak.

“Overall, 318 are new (councillors) and 447 are reappointed,” he told The Borneo Post.

Asked for advice to the new batch of councillors, the Marudi assemblyman said: “Their appointment as councillors carries with it a very heavy responsibility as they are in a way YBs (elected representatives) at the grassroots level.

“LAs (local authorities) are the third level of government and as such they are the closest to the people. They also serve as a bridge between the people and the government. They also play a very important role….hence must deliver.”

He added that councillors being on the ground should have first-hand information on problems, concerns and issues faced by the people.

The new list of councillors for the 24 local councils throughout Sarawak has been endorsed by Yang Di-Pertua Negeri Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud.

According to Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian, the final list of councillors (upon acceptance of appointment) will be out on July 31 (today).